Remme Reaches Market Cap of $5.05 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Remme has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Remme has a market cap of $5.05 million and $248,495.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.18 or 0.00703822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00027002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00061022 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Remme Profile

REM is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

