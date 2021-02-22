Render Token (RNDR) Reaches Market Cap of $42.80 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $42.80 million and $207,822.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00055108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00704892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00026290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Buying and Selling Render Token

Render Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.