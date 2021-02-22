Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.82

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.82 and last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 13570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

