REPO Tops 1-Day Volume of $435,101.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, REPO has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $6.86 million and $435,101.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.52 or 0.00482556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00068889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00085230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.99 or 0.00489102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00071903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026823 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

