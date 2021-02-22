Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REPYY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.13. 124,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,521. Repsol has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

