Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.65-3.73 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.65-3.73 EPS.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $89.00. 1,959,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.08.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

