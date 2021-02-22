Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.65-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $89.00. 1,960,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,070. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.86. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Republic Services alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.08.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.