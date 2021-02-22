Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AND. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) stock opened at C$34.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.32. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.00 and a 12-month high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

