Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AXT, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXT in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

AXTI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

AXTI opened at $15.37 on Monday. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of -512.16 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 54.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AXT by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

