Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Shares of FUN opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.