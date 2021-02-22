Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CyrusOne Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $68.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -262.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

