Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Excellon Resources Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE EXN opened at $3.15 on Monday. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXN. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources during the third quarter worth $3,219,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.