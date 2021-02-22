Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Foran Mining Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Foran Mining in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at C$0.89 on Monday. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.92 million and a PE ratio of -111.25.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

