Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.28.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $99.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.68. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

