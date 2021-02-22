Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wingstop Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WING. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

WING stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,482,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

