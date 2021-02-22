Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:BU opened at C$5.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,010.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.21. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$5.92.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

