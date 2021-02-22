Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday.

WCN opened at C$126.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57. The stock has a market cap of C$33.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.07. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$100.55 and a twelve month high of C$143.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.69%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

