Research Analysts Set Expectations for Albemarle Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $156.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.10. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

