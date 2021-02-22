Research Analysts Set Expectations for Deutsche Telekom AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
