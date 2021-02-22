Research Analysts Set Expectations for frontdoor, inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for frontdoor in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for frontdoor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

