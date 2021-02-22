Research Analysts Set Expectations for Johnson Controls International plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.