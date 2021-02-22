Research Analysts Set Expectations for NexJ Systems Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexJ Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexJ Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

TSE NXJ opened at C$0.65 on Monday. NexJ Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$13.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

