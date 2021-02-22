Research Analysts Set Expectations for Novavax, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Novavax in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $30.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $28.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2024 earnings at $35.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

NVAX stock opened at $277.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.47.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,271. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

