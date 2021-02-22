Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 22nd (ACXIF, ADMA, ADRNY, ALLE, ALT, AMKBY, APG, ARQT, ASOMY, ATEC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 22nd:

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $107.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $9.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

