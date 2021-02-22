Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches Market Cap of $482.63 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $482.63 million and approximately $322.06 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.48 or 0.00749810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00040477 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00061907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00038501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.35 or 0.04381704 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.