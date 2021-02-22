ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Ronald R. Taylor Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00.

NYSE:RMD traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

