ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of ResMed worth $58,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,792 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $201.18 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

