REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.66

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

The stock has a market cap of $809.81 million, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REV Group news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in REV Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,429 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

