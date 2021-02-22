Reviewing Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 18.14% 5.22% 2.70% Orchid Island Capital N/A 20.83% 2.04%

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Camden Property Trust pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital pays out 90.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Orchid Island Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Orchid Island Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.03 billion 9.90 $219.62 million $5.04 20.75 Orchid Island Capital $142.32 million 3.43 $24.26 million $0.86 6.67

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust and Orchid Island Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 7 8 0 2.53 Orchid Island Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $101.92, indicating a potential downside of 2.86%. Orchid Island Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.35%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 9 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

