Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,821. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 133,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $3,053,841.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 993,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,012 in the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 346.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 255.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 60,080 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

