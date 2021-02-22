Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

RNMBY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

RNMBY opened at $20.16 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

