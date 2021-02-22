Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 13,138 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Transportation Average ETF makes up about 1.2% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $48,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IYT traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.09. The stock had a trading volume of 147,614 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.67. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

