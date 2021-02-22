Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 18,710 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 32,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 358,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 365,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,023. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $99.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.41.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

