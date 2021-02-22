Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 27,672 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 1.22% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $43,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 47,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.