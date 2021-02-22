Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 44,409 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $85,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.74. 172,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,661. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $63.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.