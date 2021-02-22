Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $98,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.02. 39,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,430. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56.

