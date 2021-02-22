Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,205 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of World Fuel Services worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $577,441. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

INT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.91. 5,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

