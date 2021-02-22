Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 14,903 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,243. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

