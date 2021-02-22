Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 373,236 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 373,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Mueller Water Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MWA. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

MWA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,321. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

