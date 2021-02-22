Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 61,977 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,977 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Merchants as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 3,610.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 35.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,422 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.69. 1,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

