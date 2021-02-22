Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 87,962 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 336,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after acquiring an additional 248,771 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,584,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 238,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 84.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,221 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

