Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 981,447 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 981,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,725,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,781,000 after buying an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.52. 248,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,941. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.40 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

