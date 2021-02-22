Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 99,654 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SkyWest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 508,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,043,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 201,986 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 164,627 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 112,860 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,987. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

