Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

EXPD traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,019. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

