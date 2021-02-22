Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,902 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 152,985 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.26. 338,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,199,096. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

