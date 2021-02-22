Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,003 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Old National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 132,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,391 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.42. 22,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

