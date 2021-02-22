Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Trustmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Trustmark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Trustmark by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Trustmark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.87. 13,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $32.32.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

