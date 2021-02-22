Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Cubic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,536,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 870.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after acquiring an additional 976,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 686,898 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period.

CUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of CUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,218. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -533.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

