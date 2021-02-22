Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $4.51 Million in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Hub Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Hub Group by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 198,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hub Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,824. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

