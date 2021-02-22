Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $4.66 Million in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Avanos Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 157.10, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

